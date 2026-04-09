HCMC leader offers New Year Greetings to Cambodian consulate

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee visited the Cambodian Consulate in HCMC on April 9 to extend warm wishes for Chol Chnam Thmey.

On the morning of April 9, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, visited the Consulate General of Cambodia in HCMC to offer greetings for the traditional Cambodian New Year (Chol Chnam Thmey).

Delegates attend the ceremony to celebrate the traditional Cambodian New Year. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

During the meeting, the HCMC Vice Chairman extended his best wishes to the Consul General, staff of the Consulate General, and Cambodian citizens living, studying, and working in the city. Touching upon bilateral relations, he affirmed that the close and intimate ties between the two countries continue to be strengthened.

According to Hoang Nguyen Dinh, HCMC has consistently led the country in implementing cooperation and connectivity activities with Cambodia in general, and with Cambodian localities such as the capital Phnom Penh and Siem Reap Province specifically. Notably, Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital is regarded as a symbol of this successful cooperation.

At the meeting between Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, and Cambodian Consul General Chan Sorykan (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Additionally, the "Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students in HCMC" program helps Cambodian students gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture and the traditional friendship between the two nations, further fostering the bond between the two peoples and countries.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh (fifth from the left) extends New Year greetings to the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh expressed confidence that HCMC’s expanded administrative boundaries and development potential would provide opportunities for the city and Cambodia, including its various localities, to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors in the coming time.

Expressing gratitude to the leadership and people of HCMC for their enduring goodwill, Cambodian Consul General Chan Sorykan congratulated Vietnam on the successful organization of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the recent election by the National Assembly of the President and Prime Minister for the 2026–2031 term.

Chan Sorykan affirmed that the Cambodian People's Party, the Royal Government, and the Cambodian people always remember the assistance provided by the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The Consul General stated that in the future, regardless of his position, he remains committed to doing his utmost to consolidate the traditional Cambodia-Vietnam friendship and promote cooperation between HCMC and Cambodian localities.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan