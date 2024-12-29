Vietnam, Cambodia cooperate to upgrade, repair friendship monuments

The 7th session between Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 29.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting aims to review outcomes of upgrading and repairing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia and set out tasks for related joint works in the future.

The Vietnamese delegation of the Ministry of National Defense’s officials was led by Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defense.

The delegation of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) was led by Standing Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Council, Nhem Valy, who is the Chairman of the Committee for the upgrading and repairing project of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments.

At the session (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, Vietnam-Cambodia relations have continued to develop steadily. The achievements of the two countries over the past time serve as a foundation for cooperation, strengthening independence and sovereignty, promoting prosperous development, and enhancing the international stature of each country, contributing to the peace, stability, and sustainable development of the region and the world.

Addressing the conference, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Defence Minister, also proposed that both sides continue to effectively implement the contents that have been signed.

Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, member of the Party Central Committee and the Deputy Minister of National Defense speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Cambodia will take responsibility for reviewing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments that need to be repaired, restored, and preserved; provide information to Vietnam; propose plans and create reports to competent authorities for approval; and transfer documents to Vietnam for appraisal and fund the implementation.

After completing the upgrading and repairing project of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia, the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland will organize the inauguration and hand over the monuments to local authorities for management, exploitation, and operation. In addition, the local authorities will propose mechanisms for the protection, maintenance, and preservation of the monuments in accordance with the regulations, habits, and customs of the Cambodian people.

Standing Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) Nhem Valy speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, the two sides will actively promote the solidarity and friendship between the governments, armed forces, and peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia and organize and serve both domestic and international delegations visiting the friendship monuments, contributing to further enhancing the strong relationship between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed that Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments are historical and cultural landmarks that symbolize the relationship between the two countries. Therefore, they need to be managed and protected. It was suggested that the governments of both countries sign a Memorandum of Agreement on the protection of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia.

The two sides' leaders offer gifts with each other. (Photo: SGGP)

With the good neighborly relationship, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term, sustainable cooperation, both nations believe in successfully implementing the policy of the Vietnamese and Cambodian governments on the construction, repair, restoration, and preservation of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments.

Since 2015, Vietnam has provided financial support to Cambodia for the implementation of 24 upgrading and repairing projects of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments and the headquarters of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland.

By Cam Tuyet, Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh