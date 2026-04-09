Preparations underway for groundbreaking of major seaport projects on April 30

The Department of Construction has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee direct relevant departments and agencies to coordinate in removing procedural bottlenecks, particularly those related to land, environment, and planning.

Many projects are currently being carried out with vigorous construction efforts. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, it recommended consideration and approval for the organization of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Gemadept project, along with appropriate policy directions for the remaining projects.

On April 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction announced that it had submitted a report to the municipal People’s Committee on the implementation of key seaport projects, which are expected to commence construction or hold groundbreaking ceremonies in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

Notably, the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port project (phase 1) spans 351.2 hectares, with a total estimated investment of approximately VND50.2 trillion (US$1.9 billion) and a designed capacity of 11 million TEUs per year. Phase 1 alone is expected to require nearly VND14.9 trillion (US$566 million), with a capacity of 2 million TEUs annually.

The project has been granted investment policy approval; however, key procedures related to land, environment, and construction have yet to be completed. The feasibility study report also remains ineligible for appraisal.

According to the Department of Construction, given the substantial workload still pending, commencing the entire project before April 30 lacks sufficient legal grounds. Under favorable conditions, the investor may only proceed with certain site preparation works, provided all regulatory requirements are met.

Regarding the Cai Mep Gemadept – Terminal Link Port project (Phase 2), the total investment is approximately VND8.361 trillion (US$317.5 million). Land procedures have been largely completed, and technical specifications have been agreed upon. The project is currently undergoing appraisal of its feasibility study report.

The Department of Construction has endorsed the proposal to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 17, 2026, as the site is located within already allocated land.

Meanwhile, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project is the largest, covering approximately 571 hectares, with a total investment of nearly VND129 trillion (equivalent to US$4.99 billion) and a designed capacity of 21 million TEUs per year. Although the Prime Minister approved the investment policy in 2025, the project is still undergoing investor selection appraisal and has not completed the related procedures. Therefore, the “Project Launch and Strategic Partner Announcement Ceremony” can only be held after official approval is granted.

The Department of Construction has recommended that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee direct relevant departments and agencies to coordinate in removing procedural bottlenecks, particularly regarding land, environment, and planning. At the same time, it proposed consideration and approval for holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Gemadept project, along with appropriate policy directions for the remaining projects.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh