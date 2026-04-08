HCMC formulates specific policies for non-specialized personnel

The HCMC Party Committee yesterday convened a 2026 first-quarter briefing, focusing on its strong determination to effectively optimize its grassroots non-specialized officials by practical policies.

Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong and Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet are co-chairing the conference (Photo: SGGP)

During the session, numerous delegates fervently proposed that HCMC devise resolute solutions to strategically reallocate or re-employ qualified non-specialized personnel at the communal level. This urgency stems from the directive that the utilization of this specific grassroots workforce will strictly terminate before May 31.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong is delivering his speech (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing this pressing matter, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the HCMC People’s Committee indicated that the current volume of non-specialized workers across the city remains substantial, whereas the quota for official payroll recruitment is severely constrained.

Confronting this reality, the city will relentlessly execute meticulous reviews to formulate a highly suitable allocation plan, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to harmonizing the imperative of streamlining the administrative apparatus with the necessity of maintaining workforce stability.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People’s Council is giving her speech (Photo: SGGP)

Expanding on the discourse, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People’s Council acknowledged that numerous individuals demonstrate exceptional efficacy and profound competence, yet fail to meet the stringent criteria for official recruitment. Permitting these talented individuals to face termination under current regulations would be a tremendous detriment to the city’s operational capacity.

Consequently, she advocated for the swift issuance of explicit guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs for this specific group, aiming to safeguard this crucial grassroots human resource. Moving forward, the HCMC People’s Council will rigorously investigate specific mechanisms and policies to provide supplementary support for non-specialized employees who must inevitably resign.

Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet of the HCMC Party Committee is delivering her speech (Photo: SGGP)

Pertaining to this issue, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet of the HCMC Party Committee noted that surveys across certain localities revealed instances where the retention of non-specialized personnel was proposed, yet a concretely defined job allocation strategy hadn’t been developed.

Therefore, during the rigorous capacity evaluation process, localities must meticulously calculate specific deployment plans tailored to each individual case. This ensures an uncompromising standard where retained personnel definitively fulfill task requirements, vehemently avoiding inefficient retention that fails to promote organizational efficacy.

Head Duong Anh Duc of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization is presenting his speech (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the meeting, Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong of the HCMC Party Committee insistently stressed that the non-specialized workforce is a profoundly critical asset for both local districts and the municipality at large.

Demonstrating absolute resolve, HCMC will strongly refuse to squander this invaluable resource. The city is proactively constructing strategic deployment frameworks for individuals who flawlessly meet all regulations, standards, and job demands. Conversely, the city will systematically process the resignations of those wishing to leave or failing to meet operational prerequisites, ensuring strict compliance with established protocols.

He further mandated that localities must intensively prioritize training and fostering initiatives to comprehensively elevate the caliber, capacity, and proficiency of officials, civil servants, and public employees.

Specifically, such training must be intrinsically linked to practical requirements and concrete tasks, guaranteeing substantive efficacy and vehemently rejecting superficial formalities.

Chief of the HCMC Party Committee Office Pham Hong Son is giving his speech (Photo: SGGP)

Proactively engaging in major municipal endeavors Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong firmly stressed that in the forthcoming period, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and municipal socio-political organizations will shoulder monumental responsibilities, demanding aggressive proactivity and fierce determination in their execution. Accordingly, these entities must pioneer initiatives directly impacting civic livelihoods, such as safeguarding public health, ensuring social security, and expanding educational infrastructure. These resolute actions will significantly contribute to cementing a stable foundation and elevating citizens’ quality of life. Concurrently, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and municipal socio-political organizations must robustly and effectively participate in the pivotal missions entrusted to HCMC by the General Secretary. This particularly entails aggressively resolving critical urban challenges, including traffic congestion, environmental pollution, urban flooding, and the steadfast construction of a drug-free city.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam