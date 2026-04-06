HCMC approves design competition for flyover at expressway-ring road interchange

The HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and Ring Road 3 Interchange

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Decision No.2024/QD-UBND on April 6, approving a plan to organize an architectural design competition for the main overpass and related flyover structures at the interchange between the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and Ring Road 3.

The competition forms part of Component Project 2 under the Cat Lai–Phu Huu inter-port road project, which connects to the expressway and Ring Road 3. It will be organized by the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority (TCIP).

The study corridor spans approximately 5.9 km, starting from Nguyen Thi Dinh Street and ending at the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway–Ring Road 3 interchange, passing through Cat Lai and Long Truong wards.

The project comprises several key components. Ba Cua Bridge will be built with two parallel structures, providing a total of ten lanes. The section from Phu Huu Port to SP-ITC Port will feature a four-lane elevated roadway integrated with at-grade connections, while the segment from SP-ITC to the expressway interchange will include a six-lane viaduct.

At the interchange, the existing double trumpet configuration between the two expressways will be retained, with additional ramps linking the inter-port road to improve traffic dispersal capacity, particularly for port operations.

The competition aims to identify an optimal, feasible, modern, and distinctive architectural solution that will serve as a landmark gateway in eastern HCMC. It will be open, with no limit on participating entities.

Consulting firms must demonstrate experience in designing Grade I or II transport works and employ qualified, licensed architects. The jury will consist of at least nine experts in architecture, planning, and transport, with architects accounting for no less than two-thirds. The competition is expected to last about 85 days.

Authorities have called for transparency and full information disclosure, with funding arranged by the municipal Department of Finance and the State Treasury. The winning design will guide final project implementation and enhance connectivity in the Cat Lai port area and surrounding regions.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan