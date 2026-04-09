HCMC moves to quickly tackle land and material bottlenecks

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council have called for timely solutions for issues related to planning, procedures, land clearance and construction materials to keep public investment projects on schedule.

At a working session on the morning of April 9, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council reviewed the implementation of the 2026 public investment plan and progress in the first quarter.

The event was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, with the participation of Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, chaired the working session.

According to the city’s Department of Finance, most of the 2026 public investment capital plan had been allocated in detail by the end of 2025, creating favorable conditions for early project implementation. The total public investment plan for 2026 exceeds VND147.5 trillion (US$5.6 billion), with 87.5 percent already distributed.

In the first quarter of 2026, both implementation and disbursement of public investment funds improved compared to the same period last year, reflecting positive progress. Several departments and localities have taken proactive and decisive actions, contributing to overall momentum.

However, a number of challenges continue to affect project timelines. These include planning-related obstacles, administrative restructuring of project management units under the two-tier local government model, and complications in handovers and coordination processes. Some projects also face delays due to investment procedures, compensation, site clearance, and relocation of technical infrastructure.

In addition, fluctuations in construction material prices and the need to complete technical procedures, designs, and contractor selection in the early stage of the medium-term plan have impacted progress.

Concluding the meeting, city leaders acknowledged the proactive efforts of agencies but urged stronger determination moving forward. They emphasized the need to finalize project transfers following organizational restructuring, develop detailed implementation plans, enhance inter-agency coordination, and strengthen accountability among leaders.

Particular attention should be given to promptly addressing bottlenecks in planning, procedures, land clearance, materials, and coordination mechanisms to ensure project progress, thereby supporting economic growth and improving urban infrastructure in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Cam Nuong, Chau Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong