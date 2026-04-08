HCMC establishes inspection team to check facilities providing meals for schools

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently issued a plan to conduct inspections on the compliance with food safety regulations among establishments supplying food and meal services to schools.

A semi-boarding meal of students at Quang Trung Primary School, Tam Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, inspection campaigns will assess compliance with legal regulations on food safety assurance among establishments providing meals and food supplies for students in schools. The inspections are intended to promptly detect, prevent, and handle violations related to food safety, thereby minimizing and preventing food safety incidents and contributing to the effective care and protection of students’ health.

In addition, the plan seeks to enhance the accountability of state management in the field of food safety. Through inspection activities, authorities will address shortcomings and limitations in current management practices while also proposing solutions to improve the effectiveness of food safety assurance.

Inspection activities will focus on several key aspects, including legal documentation such as business registration certificates and certificates of eligibility for food safety for establishments subject to such requirements. Authorities will also examine on-site food safety conditions; the origin, traceability, and quality of raw materials and food used in meal preparation for students; as well as product self-declaration dossiers or product declaration registration and labeling practices.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety will establish inspection teams and coordinate with local People’s Committees. Where necessary, inspection teams may invite relevant agencies, organizations, and individuals to participate in the process.

The inspections are scheduled to take place throughout April 2026, reflecting a coordinated and comprehensive approach to strengthening food safety oversight.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh