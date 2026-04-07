HCMC leaders outline grassroots priorities, announce key party appointments

At meetings in Tan Thanh and Chanh Hung wards on April 6, senior Party officials of HCMC emphasized improving living standards, strengthening Party-building, and advancing urban renewal while announcing new leadership appointments.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, worked with the Standing Committee of the Party Committee in Tan Thanh Ward (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On April 6, in Tan Thanh Ward, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, met with the Standing Committee of the ward’s Party Committee to review first-quarter results and outline priorities for the second quarter of 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, she called on the ward to continue improving city dwellers’ living standards, particularly among ethnic minority communities, in tandem with new rural development efforts. She also emphasized strengthening and streamlining the cadre of officials, civil servants, and non-specialized personnel to ensure they meet job requirements.

The Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee further underscored the need to enhance mass mobilization efforts, build a strong Vietnam Fatherland Front and affiliated organizations, improve the quality of Party cell activities and membership development, and accelerate digital transformation to boost the effectiveness of the grassroots political system.

At the meeting, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet presented a decision by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to appoint Huynh Thi Phuc, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation, to the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Tan Thanh Ward Party Committee, where she will serve as Party Secretary for the 2025–2030 term. She also handed over decisions by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the municipal People’s Committee appointing Tran Quoc Khanh, former Party Secretary of Tan Thanh Ward, as Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs.

On the same day, Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, attended a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Chanh Hung Ward Party Committee.

For the second quarter of 2026, Chanh Hung Ward identified priorities including reviewing and tightening oversight of newly established household businesses, and coordinating with tax authorities to inspect and address unregistered business activities, encroachment on sidewalks and roadways, and revenue losses.

He also instructed ward leaders to continue implementing Action Program No. 04-CTrHD-DU on relocation, resettlement, and social housing for residents living along and above canals, as well as to carry out maintenance projects for the local drainage system.

In his remarks, Mr. Duong Anh Duc urged the ward to maintain and improve residents’ living environment, with a focus on urban renewal and enhancing education and healthcare conditions. He also emphasized the importance of Party-building efforts, identifying Party development as a key, regular, and continuous task, alongside strengthening the organizational system of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations in the area.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan