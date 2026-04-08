High expectations set for newly appointed municipal leaders in HCMC

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc yesterday presided over a meeting to formally announce pivotal personnel decisions.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc is delivering a speech at the meeting announcing personnel decisions on the afternoon of April 7 (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, he presented the decision of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee to formally transfer Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, the dedicated Deputy Head of the 15th HCMC National Assembly Delegation, to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee. She is nominated to assume the role of Chairwoman of the HCMC Women’s Union and will be deliberated for the position of Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

Concurrently, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc delivered another decision of the HCMC People’s Committee mobilizing Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Head of the Socio-Cultural Committee under the HCMC People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, to the HCMC Red Cross Society, where he is nominated to be elected as its Chairman.

Delivering his address at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly congratulated Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan and Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut on being entrusted with new, significant responsibilities. He commended the two officials as highly capable young cadres who have been meticulously trained, steadily maturing from the grassroots level, and acquiring extensive practical experience across various agencies. Notably, both possess profound experience within elected bodies (the National Assembly and the People’s Council).

According to Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc, the environment of elected legislative bodies empowers officials to accumulate invaluable knowledge regarding legislative processes, supreme oversight, and the decision making of paramount municipal and national matters. This constitutes a precious foundation as they transition to participate in socio-political organizations such as the Women’s Union and the Red Cross Society.

He urged Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan and Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut, upon assuming their new mandates, to acutely comprehend the contemporary context. He emphasized that the city is currently demanding phenomenal breakthroughs and accelerated development focusing on scientific advancement, technological innovation, digital transformation, and robust infrastructure development.

The Deputy Secretary further mandated that the two newly appointed officials meticulously study the specific criteria for their respective titles and rigorously execute their duties in accordance with the “6 Clears” principle (clear task, clear person, clear timeframe, clear responsibility, clear authority, and clear outcome); the “3 Yes’s” (state support, civic contribution, and systemic participation); and the “4 No’s” (day wasted, week delayed, month’s opportunity missed, and year left to passive reaction).

Concurrently, they must closely adhere to the action programs, the City Party Congress Resolution, and the specific resolutions of each organization for the ambitious 2025–2030 tenure.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc is presenting the decisions to Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan and Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering her acceptance speech on behalf of the newly assigned officials, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan expressed profound gratitude and receptiveness to the guiding directives from the HCMC Party Committee’s leadership. She simultaneously articulated her sincere appreciation to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and city leaders for their unwavering trust in delegating these new responsibilities.

Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut _Born on July 22, 1984, originating from Phong Phu Commune of Binh Chanh District in HCMC (currently Binh Hung Commune of HCMC). _Professional qualifications: Doctorate in Sociology, Bachelor of Political Science, Bachelor of English Language, Advanced degree in Political Theory. _Professional background: From July 2016 to June 2021: serving as Deputy Head of the Urban Committee of the HCMC People’s Council for the 2016-2021 tenure;

From June 2021 to the present: serving as Deputy Head of the Socio-Cultural Committee of the HCMC People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure. Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan _Born on September 29, 1985, coming from HCMC. _Professional qualifications: Master of Public Administration, Bachelor of Public Administration, Advanced degree in Political Theory. _Professional background: Past: serving as Vice Chairwoman of the Tan Uyen District People’s Council; Deputy Secretary and then Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Youth Union; Member of the Executive Committee of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee for two tenures (2015–2020 and 2020–2025); and dedicated Deputy Head of the Binh Duong Provincial National Assembly Delegation;

Now: serving as a deputy of the 15th National Assembly; dedicated Deputy Head of the 15th HCMC National Assembly Delegation; and Member of the National Defense, Security, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the 15th National Assembly.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam