Ho Chi Minh City delivers Q1 updates to over 2,400 Party members

More than 2,400 officials and Party members in Ho Chi Minh City attended a first-quarter 2026 current affairs briefing held on April 7.

On the morning of April 7, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee organized a conference to provide updates on current affairs for the first quarter of 2026, drawing the participation of over 2,400 officials and Party members.

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy venue.

The conference aimed to promptly inform and orient officials and Party members within the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee on key developments in domestic and international affairs, as well as socio-economic conditions and national defense and security issues.

The conference also focused on strengthening political and ideological education to enable Party organizations and mass groups to more effectively conduct communication and mobilization and fulfill their responsibilities in the coming period.

The conference was organized in a combined in-person and virtual format, with link-ups to several grassroots Party units in Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Delegates attend the conference.

At the conference, participants listened to a briefing by Lieutenant General, former Political Commissar of Military Region 7 Pham Van Dy, who highlighted major domestic and international developments in the first quarter, including the situation of conflicts in the Middle East. Leaders of the Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization also outlined key tasks for propaganda and political-ideological work in the second quarter of 2026.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong