HCMC aligns emulation movements with socio-economic development goals

Ho Chi Minh City reviewed its 2025 patriotic emulation movements and launched new initiatives for 2026, emphasizing their role in driving socio-economic development.

On the morning of April 9, the municipal People’s Committee held a conference to review emulation movements and commendation work in 2025, while also launching patriotic campaigns for 2026. Authorities noted that the movements were implemented effectively, with diverse formats, clear criteria and a strong focus on key political tasks.

These campaigns concentrated on addressing major challenges and advancing economic growth, socio-cultural development, and national defense and security. Agencies and localities aligned closely with their core missions, contributing to the city’s overall socio-economic achievements.

Central and Ho Chi Minh City leaders attend the conference on April 9. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city also reported improvements in its commendation system, ensuring timely recognition of outstanding collectives and individuals, particularly frontline workers, thereby promoting motivation and public role models.

Notable results include 141 communes meeting new rural development standards and 624 OCOP products recognized, including many rated three to four stars. Under poverty reduction programs, nearly VND2.9 trillion (US$110 million) in preferential loans was disbursed to more than 38,000 households.

Social welfare efforts expanded significantly, with over 105,000 health insurance cards issued, financial support provided to 4,938 students and scholarships awarded to 6,432 students, with a total budget of nearly VND14 billion (US$532,774), and more than 1,300 homes built or repaired for disadvantaged families in 2025, with a total budget of over VND91.7 billion (US$3.5 million).

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city also promoted a campaign encouraging public officials and civil servants to be proactive, innovative, and committed to the common good, fostering a modern and dynamic working environment.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Looking ahead, 2026 marks the first year of the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan. Ho Chi Minh City aims to maintain its position as the country’s leading economic engine and a major hub for finance, trade, science, technology and innovation, according to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

To achieve these goals, the city will continue strengthening emulation movements to mobilize the entire political system and public participation, while improving the quality, transparency, and effectiveness of commendation efforts, with a focus on grassroots contributors and direct workers.

By Ngo Binh, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong