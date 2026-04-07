Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City reviews demand for resettlement housing fund

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a document to the People’s Committees of wards and communes regarding a review of demand for housing and land allocated for resettlement in key projects across the city.

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An aerial view of the Binh Quoi - Thanh Da Peninsula, where Ho Chi Minh City is moving forward with the implementation of a new urban area project after many years of delayed planning (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Construction, amid limited resources of housing and land designated for resettlement, local authorities are required to closely assess the actual needs of households subject to relocation.

On that basis, when registering to use resettlement housing and land funds, localities must ensure feasibility, proper target, and alignment with real demand. Authorities are also urged to minimize situations where resources are registered but remain unused for extended periods, resulting in prolonged vacancies, deterioration, and waste of public assets.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has requested the People’s Committees of 90 wards and communes (within Ho Chi Minh City prior to administrative consolidation, excluding 12 wards of the former Thu Duc City) to coordinate with project management units for construction investment and relevant local authorities implementing public investment projects to thoroughly reassess resettlement needs in areas where housing and land have already been allocated.

For projects that have been assigned resettlement resources but no longer require them, or where allocation and arrangement have been significantly delayed, localities are instructed to propose returning such resources to the city. The Department of Construction will then conduct a comprehensive review and advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on rebalancing, reallocating, and redistributing these resources to other projects with actual demand, thereby preventing situations in which urgent projects lack available resettlement housing.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City resettlement housing fund review Department of Construction demand for housing and land

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