HCMC eyes periodic check-ups, free hospital care for residents

An overview of the working session

A delegation from the Ministry of Health, led by Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen, held a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to review the implementation of Politburo Resolution No.72-NQ/TW on breakthrough measures to strengthen public health protection, care, and improvement, as well as the city’s population work in 2025, on the morning of April 9.

Reporting at the meeting, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, said that following the consolidation of grassroots health units, the city’s network of commune-level health stations has become highly diverse. Some facilities are large-scale, equipped with general and specialized clinics and capable of serving hundreds of patients daily, while others remain small, performing only core functions as prescribed.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health, speaks at the working session.

Despite these differences, all stations fulfill mandated functions and adapt to local needs. To enhance operational capacity, the Department of Health has organized management training for station leaders, particularly those assuming leadership roles for the first time.

At the same time, the health sector has rolled out a “continuous community healthcare team” model. These teams conduct door-to-door visits, providing consultations, monitoring residents’ health, and updating electronic health records. The initiative aims to shift the system from a passive to a proactive approach, moving from “waiting for patients” to “reaching out to people,” and enabling comprehensive, lifecycle-based health management.

Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health, speaks at the working session.

Regarding population work in 2025, Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the Department of Health, said that key targets were largely met, while population quality continued to improve. Policy frameworks and implementation mechanisms have been further refined, and public awareness has shown clear progress.

In 2025, the city achieved or exceeded most assigned targets. Nearly 108,000 births were recorded, marking a slight increase compared to 2024. The sex ratio at birth was maintained at 106.5 boys per 100 girls, remaining within the controlled range and reflecting the effectiveness of communication and regulatory measures in recent years.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, speaks at the working session.

Indicators related to population quality also posted encouraging results. Prenatal screening coverage exceeded 82 percent, while newborn screening surpassed 85 percent, both meeting and surpassing centrally assigned targets. These outcomes indicate that the healthcare system and population service delivery network have been strengthened and are operating more effectively. Care for the elderly has also been gradually expanded.

The city has organized periodic health check-ups and established management records for more than 270,000 elderly residents, equivalent to about 28.5 percent of the target group. Average life expectancy reached 76.7 years, continuing to rank among the highest nationwide.

However, the city’s total fertility rate remains low at 1.51 children per woman, despite a slight upward trend. This poses a significant challenge, with potential implications for future population structure and labor supply, Dr. Huynh Minh Chin noted.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said that to effectively implement Resolution 72, the city hopes the Government and relevant ministries will soon issue guiding mechanisms, policies, and programs in line with assigned responsibilities, providing a legal and operational basis for local implementation.

He also urged the Ministry of Health to offer more specific guidance and help address bottlenecks currently facing the city.

“In the coming period, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to streamline and stabilize its healthcare system, while accelerating the rollout of universal periodic health check-ups and synchronizing residents’ health data systems across the city,” he stressed.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen commended the city’s efforts in implementing Resolution 72 and improving public health, highlighting key measures such as restructuring the grassroots healthcare system, establishing community healthcare teams, developing family doctor-based health stations, promoting digital transformation, and building electronic health records for residents. Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen speaks at the working session. He emphasized that the city must further consolidate its healthcare system, particularly the grassroots network of commune- and ward-level health stations. The core principle of Resolution 72 is to shift from treatment to prevention. Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City should prioritize bringing healthcare services closer to the people, with local health stations serving as the backbone of the system. This will require greater investment in infrastructure, human resources, medicines, and equipment. At the same time, the city should accelerate the development of electronic health records, begin implementing universal periodic health check-ups from 2026, and work toward the goal of providing free hospital care for residents by 2030, as outlined in the resolution.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan