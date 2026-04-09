HCMC identifies 74 remaining waste pollution sites for immediate action

On April 8, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Hong Nguyen, reported that 74 locations across the city remain affected by accumulated waste.

Phu Nhuan Ward officials in Ho Chi Minh City clear illegally dumped waste. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Hong Nguyen, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued an official dispatch to the People’s Committees at the commune level, urging them to promptly resolve all environmental pollution sites.

Under the regulations effective from January 1, commune-level People’s Committees will be held responsible for providing services and ensuring public sanitation standards. These services include street cleaning, maintenance of public areas, collection of public trash bins, and removal of waste from rivers, canals, and waterways.

According to inspections and monitoring by the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Solid Waste Treatment Complexes (MBS), 74 locations with accumulated waste were recorded across wards and communes in March 2026. Of these, 59 sites had previously been collected and treated but saw waste reappear, three sites were newly emerged, and 12 sites remain unaddressed.

Although the total number of waste accumulation sites decreased slightly by two compared to February 2026, several areas still face significant challenges. Notably, Tan Hung Ward has six sites, An Khanh Ward five, Tan My Ward four, Tan Thuan Ward four, Binh Hung Hoa Ward four, An Lac Ward four, and Binh Hung Commune four, all requiring thorough remediation.

To address the persistent waste accumulation sites, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has recommended that commune-level People’s Committees engage directly with households, individuals, and organizations managing vacant land to prevent these areas from becoming illegal dumping grounds.

The department also called for strengthened monitoring measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras, to promptly detect and handle violations of proper waste disposal regulations.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh