SGGP Newspaper presents Vietnam map to Da Nang

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited and presented the People’s Committee of Da Nang with maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units on April 6.

Leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, together with representatives of the sponsors, present the Map of Vietnam to leaders of the People’s Committee of Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

At the handover ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, said that in recent years, with the active support and coordination of Da Nang, SGGP Newspaper has implemented numerous charitable and community-oriented programs in the locality. In addition, the dedicated column “Da Nang – A Livable City” has been jointly maintained over many years, contributing to promoting and amplifying the city’s positive image to a wider audience.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper stated that the press agency has undergone nearly 51 years of establishment and development. In addition to fulfilling its core mandate of information dissemination, public communication, and press-related economic activities, the newspaper operates as a fully self-financed public service unit in Category I.

She also emphasized that the newspaper has proactively implemented a wide range of off-publication activities, with a particular focus on charitable and community-oriented initiatives.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, speaks at the handover ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the National Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units effective in 2025, SGGP Newspaper signed a cooperation agreement with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information, along with the support of sponsors, to produce and distribute the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city.

The Map of Vietnam, illustrating provincial-level administrative units based on the national geospatial database, is produced at a scale of 1:4,500,000 and measures 70 by 100 centimeters. It is printed in high quality, mounted on wood backing, and framed with stainless steel, making it suitable and convenient for display. The maps were presented to 10 provinces and cities nationwide and have now reached Da Nang.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents the Map of Vietnam to leaders of the People’s Committee of Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper present the Map of Vietnam to representatives of departments, agencies, and local authorities of Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the delegation presented 25 maps to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, along with various departments, agencies, and units across the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, expressed her appreciation to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and highly valued the significance of the “Presenting the National Map—Proud Imprint of the Homeland” program.

According to the Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang, in the context of the country having recently completed the reorganization of administrative units, the presentation of maps reflecting the boundaries of 34 provinces and centrally governed cities carries practical significance. It contributes to communication and education efforts aimed at fostering patriotism and raising public awareness of national sovereignty.

In addition, the maps serve as valuable visual materials to support direction and administration, reference, and educational activities within state agencies.

Leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper present the Map of Vietnam to representatives of departments, agencies, and local authorities of Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang, delivers remarks at the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of departments, agencies, and localities in Da Nang receive the Map of Vietnam from leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the People’s Committee of Da Nang present commemorative gifts in appreciation to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the sponsoring partners. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh