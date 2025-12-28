HCMC Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association holds its first congress

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association held its first congress for the 2025–2030 term on the morning of December 28.

On behalf of the association’s executive committee, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, former Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association, highlighted that during 2020–2025, the association has implemented numerous practical activities, contributing to the strengthening of the traditional friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia amid regional and global challenges, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic.

The association actively organized people-to-people diplomacy, supported pandemic prevention, assisted Cambodian students in Vietnam, and maintained online exchanges.

Both countries have provided mutual support with medical supplies and personnel, demonstrating strong solidarity. After the pandemic, social and economic ties recovered strongly, with bilateral trade projected to reach US$12 to US$13 billion in 2025.

At the same time, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association promoted awareness and education of the friendship tradition through commemorations, exhibitions, special publications, cultural and artistic activities, and exchanges with former experts and volunteer soldiers.

Key events, including the 55th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations, the 45th anniversary of the victory over the Pol Pot regime and various people-to-people exchange programs, were held with broad social impact.

Over five years, the association mobilized tens of billions Vietnamese dong for medical missions, relief efforts, and support for poor Vietnamese overseas and Cambodian citizens. Programs supporting Lao and Cambodian students were effectively maintained, assisting hundreds of Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

Since July 1, 2025, after merging with local associations in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association has entered a new phase, aiming to further enhance the effectiveness of people-to-people diplomacy and strengthen the foundation of lasting friendship between the two nations for the 2025–2030 term.

The congress elected a new Executive Committee, with 90 members. Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam was re-elected as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association for 2025–2030.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong