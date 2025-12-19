HCMC launches public vote for 2025 highlights

The city has unveiled 13 landmark achievements and invited residents to help select the top 10 that define Ho Chi Minh City’s transformative year.

HCMC inaugurates Metro Line No. 1 alongside major infrastructure milestones

On December 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports announced 13 notable highlights and invited the public to share feedback and vote for the Top 10 Highlights of HCMC in 2025. Voting is open until December 21, and readers can send their selections to toasoan@sggp.org.vn

List of proposed highlights:

1. Formation of a new HCMC through merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces:

From July 1, 2025, HCMC officially expanded through the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, adopting a two-tier local government model. This historic event marked the city’s strategic step toward becoming a global mega-metropolis structured around “3 regions – 1 special zone – 3 corridors – 5 development pillars.”

2. A million hearts celebrate 50 years of national reunification:

The 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) united people nationwide in a massive celebration — the largest in Ho Chi Minh City since reunification.

3. First HCMC Party Congress (2025–2030):

Attended by top national leaders, including Party General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the congress marked a new chapter for the newly expanded city, setting out a visionary development roadmap for a creative, prosperous, and humane era.

4. HCMC accelerates institutional reform to power growth:

Following the merger, HCMC prioritized building a modern, efficient institutional framework. The National Assembly’s amended Resolution 98/2023 to unlock resources and strengthen local autonomy, while the City People’s Council passed 217 resolutions to drive economic growth and improve residents’ quality of life.

5. HCMC promotes solidarity and compassion through social welfare programs:

In addition to its dynamism and creativity, Ho Chi Minh City is also renowned as a city of compassion. This spirit is affirmed through numerous social welfare initiatives that care for the lives of its people, such as the “National Unity Festival – A United Nation” series of activities; Tet support programs providing more than 367,036 gift packages with a total budget exceeding VND265 billion; the implementation of 541 projects in response to the “City of Thousands of Flowers” movement; and the active rollout of the “Digital Literacy for All” campaign.

6. HCMC’s breakthrough economic growth and launch of the international financial center:

In 2025, HCMC’s GRDP is projected to grow 8.03 percent, reaching VND2.97 quadrillion and contributing 23.5 percent of Vietnam’s GDP. The city also officially launched its International Financial Center, marking a new phase in economic globalization.

7. HCMC inaugurates Metro Line No. 1 alongside major infrastructure milestones:

The year 2025 marks a significant transformation for Ho Chi Minh City, with a series of major infrastructure, transportation, and urban projects inaugurated and put into operation. Among them, a historic milestone was reached on March 9 with the inauguration and commercial launch of Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien ).

The city also celebrated the completion and implementation of several other key projects, including the construction of the Tran Quoc Hoan–Cong Hoa connecting road; Component 1 of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project; the renovation of Thuy Van Boulevard (Vung Tau Ward); and urban renewal projects such as the Nuoc Den Canal, Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Rach Nuoc Len Canal, and the northern bank of the Doi Canal.

8. Tourism breakthrough:

HCMC pioneered the “Event within an Event” model, hosting four major international activities simultaneously to form the International Economic–Tourism Week, positioning Vietnam as a regional hub for cooperation and investment promotion.

9. HCMC is determined to undergo a comprehensive digital transformation in governance, education, and healthcare:

The city advanced digital transformation across all sectors, implementing digital schools and digital hospitals, reinforcing its data-driven and citizen-centered development approach.

10. HCMC drives science, technology, and innovation:

Launching the HCMC Innovation and Startup Center, the city began implementing Resolution 57-NQ/TW, affirming its role as a national leader in scientific research, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship.

11. UNESCO names HCMC Southeast Asia’s first creative city of film:

In 2025, UNESCO recognized HCMC as the first Creative City of Film in Southeast Asia, highlighting its dynamic film industry with 935 companies and over 9,000 professionals, and paving the way for cultural and economic growth in the creative sector.

12. Armed forces excellence in national defense and public security:

HCMC’s armed forces achieved numerous victories and honors in 2025, with two units awarded the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces by the Party and the State.

13. HCMC expanding global partnerships through dynamic diplomacy:

HCMC strengthened its international presence, hosting dozens of global events and expanding cooperation with 87 sister cities worldwide, affirming its image as an open, safe, and welcoming metropolis contributing actively to Vietnam’s foreign relations.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan