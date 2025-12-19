Ho Chi Minh City

25-storey Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural Center commences

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural Center construction project took place on a site of more than 14,683 square meters at 4 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, Saigon Ward, HCMC.

The project is among 234 nationwide works launched and inaugurated on December 19 to mark the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – December 19, 2025) and in celebration of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

thanh-nien-h1-5356-9013.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Sub-committee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress presents gifts to the project construction unit. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Sub-committee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress; Mr. Mai Van Chinh, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, along with former city leaders.

bi-thu-4243-4970.jpg (1)
Delegates join the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural Center is a project of profound cultural, social and educational significance for the city’s younger generation.

khoi-cong-h6-6460-8861.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The project has been identified as a flagship cultural landmark, reflecting Ho Chi Minh City’s development orientation in a new era, one marked by accelerated digital transformation, innovation, deep international integration, and the increasingly pivotal role of youth in the cause of urban development and national defense.

cong-trinh-26-7186-1007.jpg
Perspective view of the project

The project is invested by the Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Projects Management Board (CIC) and features a scale of 25 storeys, including 21 above-ground floors and four basement levels, with a total height of 84.15 meters. With a total investment of over VND2.24 trillion (approximately US$85 million) from the city budget, the project is scheduled for implementation through 2028.

Translated by Huyen Huong

