HCMC to start trial operation of two-tier local government model on June 12

On the afternoon of June 9, the Steering Committee for restructuring, re-organizing administrative units and developing a two-tier local administration model in Ho Chi Minh City, referred to as the Steering Committee, hosted a working session to debate the implementation of the missions.

Politburo Member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen presided over the working session.

Among the attendees were Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

During the session, delegates primarily exchanged and debated key tasks to ensure the implementation as the planned schedule and outlined roadmap. Alongside this, various proposals and recommendations were put forward for the Steering Committee’s consideration and consensus before being reported to the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee.

According to the summary report on the reorganization of commune-level administrative units, from June 12 to June 30, Ho Chi Minh City will conduct a trial operation of the two-tier local government model across the city.

At the same time, the city will initiate the transfer of district-level functions and responsibilities to the commune level following the administrative merger, immediately after relevant legal documents take effect on July 1.

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will issue a decision to terminate the operation of the Party Committees of Thu Duc City, districts, and the Party Committees of communes, wards and towns in order to implement the reorganization under the two-tier local government model.

Additionally, one more key task is the issuance of decisions on the establishment of new ward and communal-level Party Committees, as well as decisions on the appointment of the Executive Committee, Standing Committee, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, members of the Inspection Commission and Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Inspection Commissions of the ward and communal-level Party Committees for the 2025–2030 term.

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will issue decisions of terminating the operations of the district-level Vietnam Fatherland Front and political-social organizations, including those of Thu Duc City; and decisions of terminating and establishing the Vietnam Fatherland Front and political-social organizations of Ho Chi Minh City after the administrative merger, and establishing the Vietnam Fatherland Front and political-social organizations at the ward and commune levels following the reorganization.

Moreover, decisions to appoint heads and deputy heads of newly formed communal-level administrative units under the People’s Committee will be made.

The city sets to implement a plan to restructure, streamline and put the municipal Inspectorate into efficient and effective operation; and complete Ho Chi Minh City's administrative procedure resolution information system for the newly established administrative units, ensuring the seamless and continuous receipt and processing of administrative documents, thereby providing the best possible service to people and businesses; and to complete the digitization of documents from agencies and organizations prior to the reorganization of administrative units.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently arranging and implementing policies and regimes for communal-level officials and non-specialized personnel in the process of establishing the two-level local government model.

It is expected that Ho Chi Minh City will submit to the Politburo for the appointment of the Municipal Party Committee, Standing Commission, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, members of the Inspection Committee, Chairperson, and Deputy Chairperson of the Inspection Committee of the provincial-level Party Committee for the period of 2020–2025 term after reorganization before June 20; and for the 2025–2030 term before August 15. Ho Chi Minh City is urging to complete early the plan for the reorganization of public non-business units at the district and provincial levels. The merger of provincial-level radio and television stations will be implemented in coordination with the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, which is set to be completed before September 15. The plan of reorganizing and streamlining Ho Chi Minh City’s press system will be implemented in accordance with the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units before September 15.

