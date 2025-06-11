HCMC pilots two-tier local government model in Tan Binh District

Ho Chi Minh City’s Center for Digital Transformation coordinates with the People's Committee of Tan Binh District to pilot the two-tier local government model on June 11.

On June 10, the Organizing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held an online conference to deploy the preparation work for the pilot. The conference was attended by officials expected to take on leadership positions in 102 new wards and communes.

Only 25 out of 102 wards ready for Public Administrative Centers

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, only 25 out of 102 wards and communes across the city currently meet the necessary conditions to operate local Public Administrative Service Centers.

Speaking at a meeting, Ms. Trinh called on district-level authorities to expedite preparations, emphasizing the urgent need to ensure sufficient infrastructure, equipment, connectivity, and system accessibility.

The Digital Transformation Center will assign at least one technical officer to each ward to assist in the operation of information systems and the development of detailed implementation plans with clearly defined steps for the pilot phase, she said.

The trial phase will include the deployment of the document management system software to receive and transfer outgoing and incoming administrative paperwork; a video conferencing system to link local wards with city-level authorities; and service operations for receiving and processing administrative procedures at the ward level. Additionally, the pilot will address unresolved administrative cases, including civil status, land use, and construction permits that were submitted to former districts but remain pending. These cases will be transferred and resolved under the new administrative units.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, Vo Thi Trung Chinh, announced that on the morning of June 11, the center, in coordination with the People's Committee of Tan Binh District, is scheduled to conduct a pilot run aimed at finalizing the implementation plan.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, has requested all districts and localities to urgently address existing shortcomings and be ready for the citywide trial run of public administrative systems scheduled for June 12. This is a critical task to ensure the efficient delivery of administrative services to citizens.

In preparation, IT specialists and operational staff are required to closely monitor the pilot test in Tan Binh District on June 11. In addition, district authorities must promptly review and propose budget allocations to the Department of Finance, requesting that infrastructure investments for the 102 newly restructured wards and communes be included in the list of regular expenditures.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In her conclusion, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that the pilot program of the two-tier local government model allows staff from the Public Administration Center to practice and gain practical experience for their new roles in wards and communes. This is to ensure they are fully prepared for the official launch on July 1, which aims to provide better services to citizens and businesses.

She requested relevant agencies and units to focus on coordinating and supporting districts to deploy information technology infrastructure systems in wards and communes. The Department of Science and Technology and the HCMC Digital Transformation Center must prepare detailed plans and scenarios for a pilot test in Tan Binh District.

The city will assign personnel for the new wards and communes, starting with those participating in the trial run on June 12, she noted.

The Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission also called on the leadership of districts and Thu Duc City to facilitate the participation of officials and civil servants who are slated to join the new Public Administration Service Centers in the trial.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh