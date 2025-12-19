HCMC enhances collaboration with the Netherlands to develop flood prevention

Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands are uniting efforts to create sustainable, integrated approaches to address persistent urban flooding and improve climate resilience.

At the meeting between the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City with the Consulate General of the Netherlands in HCMC, Dutch experts and international consultants (Photo: SGGP)

On December 18, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City conducted a working session with the Consulate General of the Netherlands in HCMC, which took place both in person and online, featuring the involvement of Dutch experts and international consultants. The purpose of the session was to share experiences and propose holistic solutions to the city’s increasingly intricate flooding challenges.

Present in person were Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar and Deputy Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in HCMC, Hanna Pors.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc shakes hands with Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the city’s low-lying terrain and rapid urbanization make it particularly vulnerable to flooding, which has been further aggravated by climate change. Despite ongoing efforts and numerous initiatives, flooding continues to cause serious impacts on residents’ lives and the city’s socio-economic development.

According to the Chairman of HCMC, the Netherlands has extensive experience and remarkable achievements in flood control, with its advanced system of dikes, hydraulic works, and water management models. HCMC hopes to continue receiving Dutch support and consultation for flood prevention projects tailored to the city’s natural and urban conditions, particularly in response to tidal flooding and heavy rainfall.

Ambassador Kees van Baar noted that Vietnam is among the countries most affected by climate change. Over the years, Vietnam and the Netherlands have cooperated closely in climate adaptation and water management.

He added that with 59 percent of its land lying below sea level, the Netherlands has long faced flood risks but has successfully built an effective and integrated water management system. The Netherlands is ready to share its experience and assist HCMC in developing sustainable flood mitigation solutions.

Phu Xuan tide control gate in Ho Chi Minh City's Phu Thuan Ward (Photo: SGGP)

During the online meeting, Dutch specialists cautioned about the increasing dangers of urban flooding and advised that HCMC implement a comprehensive water management strategy founded on the principle of "retain – store – discharge" to effectively adjust to varying rainfall and tidal conditions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the HCMC Chairman and the Dutch Ambassador agreed that, in the coming period, the HCMC Department of Construction will continue close cooperation with Dutch experts to concretize and effectively implement anti-flooding measures, moving toward sustainable urban development and climate resilience.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan