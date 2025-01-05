Trillion dong cultural, sports projects in HCMC speed up to finish on time

Many cultural and sports projects in Ho Chi Minh City with investment ranging from hundreds of billions to trillions of Vietnamese dong are accelerating towards completion to mark major national and municipal holidays in 2025.

At the construction site of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center project in District 11, around 700 engineers and workers are divided into four crews to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress. They are making efforts to ensure that the work will be finished on time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Around 700 engineers and workers are working on the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center project. (Photo: SGGP)

The Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center, located in the courtyard of Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in District 11, is a center for arts training and performing arts, organizing conferences, meetings, and cultural and sports exchanges in the city.

The 12-storey circus with two floors in the basement and a multi-purpose performing zone has a total construction area of more than 31,600 square meters. It consists of training and practice rooms, a 2,000-seat theater, a revolving stage, and a rotating rectangle stage serving different types of circus and arts, such as animal circus shows, classical music concerts, figure skating performances, restaurants, and other facilities. Construction of the project was kicked off last April with a total capital of VND1.4 trillion (US$55.1 million).

Additionally, nearly 100 engineers and workers are working on the construction project of the Ho Chi Minh City Planning Exhibition Center in Thu Duc City, all seven days of the week, including the public holidays, to ensure the project is completed in 2025.

The facility covers an area of 18,000 square meters on R1 Road along the Saigon River in Thu Thiem New Urban Area with an investment of VND800 billion (US$32.6 million).

Representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects and investors inspect the construction project of the city's Planning Exhibition Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City Planning Exhibition Center primarily serves the purpose of displaying and exhibiting the city's architectural planning and is a venue for events and exchanges between professionals, locals, and visitors.

These projects are part of the 61 key projects of the city implemented to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). They are also expected to be two of the new cultural works of the city, meeting international standards.

Engineers and workers are working around the clock on the construction project of Ho Chi Minh City Planning Exhibition Center in Thu Duc City with the aim to complete the work in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh