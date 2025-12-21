Gong performance enlivens downtown Da Lat

On the morning of December 21, as part of the 2025 Southeast Asia Gong Festival, a carnival and street parade featuring traditional gongs took place along the roads surrounding Xuan Huong Lake in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province.

Gong artisan ensembles perform along Xuan Huong Lake. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of a series of activities commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Central Highlands Gong Culture Space, recognized by UNESCO in 2005 as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

From December 18, 2025, to January 2, 2026, the Lam Dong provincial government is hosting the 2025 Southeast Asia Gong Festival, aimed at honoring and promoting the values of the Central Highlands Gong Culture Space, a recognized cultural heritage.

The festival provides a platform for international cultural exchange, strengthening cooperation and connectivity among ethnic communities across Southeast Asia and the world, while introducing the culture, people, music, and tourism of Lam Dong to a wider global audience.

A highlight of the event was the “Southeast Asia Gong Harmony Night 2025,” held on the evening of December 20 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward. The program brought together 10 gong artisan ensembles, including five troupes from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

An artisan troupe from Bac Binh Commune, Lam Dong Province, wearing traditional Cham costumes, marches along Tran Quoc Toan Street.

Lively gong rhythms resonate through the streets of Da Lat as artisans perform.

An artisan troupe from Cu Jut Commune, Lam Dong Province, performs near Thanh Thuy Restaurant, located in the middle of Xuan Huong Lake.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh