Phu Tho multi-purpose performing center project asked to be finished on schedule

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai and representatives of the departments inspected the progress of the construction of Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose performing center project on February 17.

The city’s chairman asked the construction units to closely follow the project’s schedule to ensure that work will be finished on time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Deputy General Director of Construction Corporation No.1 Joint Stock Company (CC1) Pham Canh Dong said that the company has implemented a three-shift working arrangement to ensure the project's progress.

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (C) inspects the progress of the construction of Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose performing center project on February 17. (Photo: SGGP)

In order to create favorable conditions for the construction work, Mr. Nguyen Van Truong, Director of the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC proposed the city’s transportation sector allow cement and concrete mixer trucks to enter the city during the day as well as carry out traffic regulation and control measures for gathering construction materials during the day instead of only at night as currently.

The construction of Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose performing center project (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan reported that in the coming time, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC and the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate to train human resources, examine and learn about architectures, equipment for installation in the theater.

In addition, the Department of Culture and Sports of the city has planned performances for the inauguration of the project and the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30) with the participation of the Phuong Nam Theater.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai offers lucky money in envelopes to workers at the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai stated that the city will create the most favorable conditions for the implementation of the project, such as granting licenses for cement and concrete mixer trucks to enter the city during the day to serve the construction.

He asked for steps of construction, equipment installation, and human resource training to be implemented synchronously to ensure the project's progress.

Phu Tho Circus and multi-purpose performing center located in the courtyard of Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in District 11 is a center for arts training and performing arts, organizing conferences, meetings, culture and sports exchanges in the city.

The 12-storey circus and multi-purpose performing zone has a total construction area of 19,000 square meters. Construction of the project was kicked off last April with a total capital of VND1,390 billion (US$59.7 million).

