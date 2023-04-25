Construction of HCMC’s circus, multi-purpose performing center complex started

Construction of Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose performing center project with a total capital of VND1,390 billion (US$59.7 million) was kicked off in HCMC’s District 11 on April 25.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony was Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, specialized deputy head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies Ha Phuoc Thang, leaders of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the Construction Department of the city and District 11.

According to the investors, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC, Phu Tho Circus and multi-purpose performing center located in the courtyard of Phu Tho Indoor Stadium is a center for arts training and performing arts, organizing conferences, meetings, culture and sports exchanges of the city.

The project has two basements with a total construction area of 10,000 square meters and includes items, such as functional rooms and a parking area.

The 12-storey circus and multi-purpose performing zone has a total construction area of 19,000 square meters, consisting of training and practice rooms, a 2,000-seat theater, a revolving round stage, a rotating rectangle stage serving different types of circus and arts such as animal circus show, classical music concert, figure skating performance.

The complex is expected to be completed and put into operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

The project will be a cultural symbol and historical mark of HCMC in the process of development and integration, meeting the people’s demand for cultural and spiritual life and promoting the city’s cultural industry, said Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan.