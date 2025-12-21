American beauty Yolina Lindquist crowned Miss Cosmo 2025

Yolina Lindquist from the United States has been crowned Miss Cosmo 2025 in the grand finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of December 20.

Yolina Lindquist received the crown from the outgoing Miss Cosmo, Ketut Permata Juliastrid Sari, along with a cash prize of US$100,000.

This year, 22-year-old Lindquist, standing 1.74 meters tall, graduated with honors from Southern Illinois University. She is the founder of “Courage Over Cancer,” a platform supporting cancer research and patient networking. She currently works in community engagement and talent recruitment and has previously held leadership roles in several student organizations.

Her victory garnered strong support from the audience. Throughout the competition, she impressed with her friendly and approachable demeanor, notably making an effort to speak simple Vietnamese greetings. Vietnamese fans affectionately nicknamed her “Ngoc Na.”

The sole runner-up title was awarded to Chelsea Fernandez from the Philippines. The 25-year-old is studying broadcast media at the Asian Development Foundation College. In addition to the runner-up title, she also won the Best Evening Gown award.

Vietnamese representative Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh narrowly missed out, finishing in the Top 10 as one of Asia’s strong contenders. Throughout the competition, she consistently impressed with her polished appearance, vibrant energy, and the warm hospitality spirit representative of the host country, Vietnam. Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh, 26, from Ho Chi Minh City, who was crowned the 2025 Miss Cosmo Vietnam, represents Vietnam in the Miss Cosmo 2025.

Miss Cosmo 2025 brings together more than 70 contestants from countries and territories worldwide, serving as a global cultural and artistic event staged to international standards across several of Vietnam’s signature tourist destinations. Under the theme ‘Rising Dragon,’ the pageant promotes cultural and heritage exploration, humanistic values, and community connection. This is the second edition of Miss Cosmo, following its inaugural event held in 2024, also in Vietnam.

Beyond Hue, the nearly 30-day journey of the international contestants will span destinations including Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City. The Miss Cosmo 2025 final took place on December 20 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh