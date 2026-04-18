HCMC Construction Department proposes keeping temporary parks on vacant land

The Department of Construction has recommended that flower gardens and green spaces created for the Lunar New Year 2026 remain in place, turning idle plots into community parks while awaiting development.

Ho Chi Minh City proposes maintaining temporary parks on vacant land plots

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed that the City People's Committee maintain temporary parks and flower gardens on vacant land plots renovated during the 2026 Lunar New Year. The initiative aims to effectively utilize land resources and meet community needs for public space.

Under the proposal, the sites are divided into two categories. The first group consists of land plots where projects have not yet commenced, which will continue to serve as temporary parks to ensure urban aesthetics.

These locations include 8 Vo Van Tan, 135 Nguyen Hue - 39 Le Loi, the Le Thanh Ton - Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Le Loi - Nguyen Trung Truc quadrangle, 152 Tran Phu, 33 Nguyen Du, 34-36-42 Chu Manh Trinh, and 2-4-6 Nguyen Hue. Several enterprises, including Ho Chi Minh City Football Club JSC, Masterise, and Great Wealth, will continue to provide funding.

The second group includes plots with active development plans. Beautification efforts at these sites will focus on street fronts, incorporating additional greenery and ornamental plants at addresses such as 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung, 8-12 Le Duan, 87 Cong Quynh, 74 Ho Hao Hon - 289 Tran Hung Dao, and 7 Le Thi Hong Gam.

According to the Department of Construction, this solution prevents land waste and increases green space while ensuring no changes to land use purposes or disruptions to project timelines. The department also recommended allowing maintenance through social funding and requested relevant agencies to provide legal guidance to ensure order, sanitation, and security in these areas.

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By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan