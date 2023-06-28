HCMC calls for investment in piers, onsite public facilities

The HCMC Department of Transport on June 27 suggested the municipal People’s Committee issue a plan on arranging and exploiting the existing piers in the inner city at Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1.

The organization of taking advantage of these berths is expected to be implemented while waiting for the issuance of a planning project of the Bach Dang Wharf Park, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Transport Department Bui Hoa An.

Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has been delegated to coordinate with relevant departments to update and create a detailed planning project of 1:500 scale of piers 2, 3, and 4 at Bach Dang Wharf Park and anchorage areas on the Saigon River to announce the activities of the piers in the inner city at the present.

The Tourism Department and the Transport Department will build a project to exploit piers 2, 3, and 4 and receive modes of inland waterway transport and services, such as express boats, cruise ships, floating restaurants, and others safely and effectively.

The project calls on businesses to invest in building public facilities, such as floating dock steel bridges, restrooms, waiting areas, parking lots, floating buoy systems, and self-leveling boarding stairs that automatically level with the tide at piers 2, 3, 4, B, and Ba Son.

The HCMC Department of Transport's Management Center of Waterway System will use the road maintenance fund of 2023 to improve and upgrade piers and the existing embankment system, install floating barriers designed to trap rubbish, and organize activities collecting garbage in the section from Saigon Bridge to the Te canal.