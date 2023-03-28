HCMC Transport Department proposes continuance in exploiting pier 2

The HCMC Department of Transport on March 27 proposed the municipal People’s Committee allow the DP Green Technology Co., Ltd.’s to continuously exploit pier No.2 at Bach Dang wharf park in District 1.

The exploitation of the dock aims to meet the travel demand of people and develop a water tourism route from Bach Dang wharf park in HCMC to the coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province as well as promote tourism services in the river, such as floating restaurants and cruise boats, said Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Bui Hoa An

During the exploitation process, DP Green Technology Co., Ltd. has committed to implement the relocation without financial assistance when it carries out the planning and makes dossiers of land and water surface use fee payments.

Previously, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong approved a proposal of the Transport Department on maintaining the operation of inland waterway pier 2 at Bach Dang wharf park until March 31, 2023 to meet passenger transport demand from Bach Dang wharf park to Vung Tau City.