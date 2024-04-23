Hanoi unlikely to experience temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius as rumor

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that the capital city of Hanoi is unlikely to experience temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius as information spreads on social media.

A meteorological officer collects weather data. (Photo source: Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration)

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting has just issued a forecast for temperatures in the Northern region comprising the capital city of Hanoi during National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) that is not similar to recent predictions in a 40 degree-to 43- degree sweltering temperature for the capital city of Hanoi from some Vietnamese meteorological experts and international hydro-meteorological stations.

Amid the weather misinformation on social media, the national weather agency officially informed at dusk of April 22 that a widespread heat would hit the Northern region comprising the capital city of Hanoi with the highest temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius from April 27 to April 29.

Sharing with the press agencies, Deputy Chief of the Office of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting under the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Huu Thanh stated that temperatures in this region will tend to decrease gradually in the daytime and showers will occur in some places at nigh time from April 30 to May 1.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting indicated that the highest temperatures in Hanoi during the upcoming five-day holiday break, from April 27 to May 1, could reach 38 degrees Celsius.

In the Northwestern region, the highest temperatures will be one degree Celsius higher than tempertaures in the Red River Delta.

Meanwhile, both Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to be scorched by temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius.

Based on the forecast above mentioned from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the capital city of Hanoi is unlikely to experience temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius as some mobile applications and social media platforms have indicated.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong