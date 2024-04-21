Weather

Record-breaking heatwave event to occur on upcoming public holidays

SGGPO

Meteorologists said that the whole country is about sweltering in a record-breaking heatwave event, falling from April 24 to May 1.

img-8491-342.jpeg.jpg

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting has not yet issued any warning regarding the occurrence of the intense heatwave.

However, some meteorologists said that the next several days will see unprecedented heat, causing temperature records to topple.

The Central localities from Nghe An to Thua Thien Hue will brace for a long-standing record of eight days when the mercury could reach 40 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius which is predicted to hold the record for the hottest areas in the country.

In the same period, the extreme heat will spread to the capital city of Hanoi with a temperature record of above 40 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the Southern and Central Highlands regions are going to melt in a record streak of ten more days over 40 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

record-breaking heatwave event Central localities from Nghe An to Thua Thien Hue extreme heat

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn