Grand ceremony marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

A grand ceremony and parade took place at the stadium of the northwestern province of Dien Bien in the morning of May 7 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).

Braving a rain in the early morning, tens of thousands of local residents and visitors flocked to the stadium and thoroughfares where the parade would move through to witness the event.

The celebration began with a flag raising ceremony and salute cannons, followed by a military parade and a procession of civil forces.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954, forced the French colonialists to sit down at the negotiation table to discuss and sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina in July 1954, putting an end to the prolonged French colonial rule and heralding a new stage for the revolution in Indochina. This was a great and extremely significant victory in the history of Vietnam.

Under the Geneva Accords, for the first time, the French Government and each state participating in the Geneva Conference pledged to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Vietnam and absolutely not to intervene in the country’s internal affairs. The French troops must withdraw while Northern Vietnam was completely liberated, embarking on the building of socialism and becoming a large and firm rear for people in the South to push ahead with the struggle for national liberation and reunification.

Parade for the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory via photos:

Q5.jpg
Q3.jpg
Q4.jpg
q48.jpg
Q1.jpg
Q6.jpg
Q7.jpg
Q8.jpg
Q9.jpg
Q10.jpg
Q11.jpg
Q12.jpg
Q13.jpg
Q14.jpg
q15.jpg
q16.jpg
q17.jpg
q18.jpg
Q19.jpg
q20.jpg
q22.jpg
q23.jpg
q24.jpg
q26.jpg
q27.jpg
q28.jpg
q29.jpg
q33.jpg
q32.jpg
q31.jpg
q30.jpg
q35.jpg
q36.jpg
q37.jpg
q38.jpg
q39.jpg
q40.jpg
q42.jpg
q43.jpg
q45.jpg
q46.jpg
q47.jpg
By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong

