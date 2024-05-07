Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leader visits, presents gifts to former Dien Bien soldiers

A delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited and offered gifts to soldiers, volunteers and frontline workers fighting in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits former soldier Trinh Xuan Loi and his wife Trieu Thi Doanh who participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. (Photo: SGGP/ Cao Thang)

Yesterday afternoon, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation to visit Trinh Xuan Loi, 92, and his wife Trieu Thi Doanh, 94, residing in Ward 15, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City who fought in the battle of Dien Bien Phu.

The Party official talked with, extended his best health wishes to the two veterans and informed remarkable activities of Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Deputy Secretary Loc heartily expressed his profound gratitude for the significant contributions and sacrifices of the Dien Bien soldiers in general and veterans Trinh Xuan Loi and Trieu Thi Doanh in particular who contributed to creating the glorious historic victory of Dien Bien Phu.

