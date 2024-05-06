National

Delegation of HCMC pays visits to Dien Bien soldiers, martyrs’ families

SGGPO

As of May 6, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City paid visits and gave gifts to former soldiers and relatives of martyrs fighting in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

The delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was led by Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

This morning, the delegates came to a private house of former soldier Le Kieu, age of 94, residing An Lac Ward, Binh Tan District who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, was presented a 75-year Party membership medal in 2023.

Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and a Binh Tan District's leadership delegation visit former soldier Le Kieu.
Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai sends wishes of good health and gives a bunch of flowers to former soldier Le Kieu.

Here, the Chairman of the Inspection Commission expressed his profound gratitude towards the significant contributions and sacrifices of the Dien Bien soldiers in general and former soldier Le Kieu in particular who contributed to the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu.

Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai offers incense to commemorate martyr Nguyen Dinh Hong who sacrificed on the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu.
Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and delegates visit Nguyen Thi Tao, who is a young sister of martyr Nguyen Dinh Hong.

After that, a delegation's members offered incense to commemorate martyr Nguyen Dinh Hong who sacrificed in 1954 on the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu and visited Nguyen Thi Tao residing in An Lac Ward, who is a young sister of the martyr.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, delegations from Ho Chi Minh City have recently paid visits and presented gifts to soldiers, young volunteers and frontline workers who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign as well as the families of martyrs who sacrificed in the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu.

The meaningful activities aimed at expressing respect and gratitude for the great contributions and sacrifices of Dien Bien soldiers to the great Dien Bien Phu Victory.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Dien Bien soldiers delegation of HCMC Dien Bien Phu Campaign the great Dien Bien Phu Victory

