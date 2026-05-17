Fuel giants accelerate E10 rollout ahead of gasoline ban

Vietnam’s major distributors are scaling up nationwide E10 biofuel sales, positioning themselves to meet surging demand before mineral gasoline is phased out on June 1.

Ahead of the June 1 absolute ban on mineral gasoline, major fuel distributors in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and multiple provinces have rolled out measures to mass-market E10 biofuel.

Ho Chi Minh City drivers embrace E10 as ban nears

Customers fill up with E10 bioethanol fuel at a PVOIL gas station on Pho Quang Street in Tan Son Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of May 16 (Photo: Thi Hong).

Observations at various fuel stations in Ho Chi Minh City on May 16 revealed a significant increase in customers inquiring about and purchasing E10 biofuel, a blend of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent mineral gasoline, compared to previous weeks. At Petrolimex Station No. 3 on Pham Hong Thai Street in Ben Thanh, many ride-hailing drivers and private car owners actively opted for E10.

Pham Anh Tuan, who is managing Petrolimex Station No. 3, reported that E10 sales have risen sharply since the pilot phase. At the PVOIL Pho Quang station in Tan Son Hoa, prominent signage marks the E10 pumps, attracting a steady flow of vehicles. Attendants here regularly guide customers on the benefits of biofuel. Surveys across other central Ho Chi Minh City stations similarly indicate that consumer attitudes toward this fuel type are becoming more receptive.

Speaking with SGGP Newspaper, Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade noted that transitioning to E10 biofuel is an inevitable step toward green energy migration and emission reduction.

Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu stated that data from local fuel retailers shows a substantial increase in E10 fuel users. The agency will continue supporting businesses through infrastructure adjustments while boosting communication campaigns to help the public grasp the environmental and energy security benefits of biofuel.

Nationwide E10 rollout gains momentum ahead of June ban

On May 15, PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) officially launched E10 sales across nearly 1,000 service stations nationwide. The company previously tested E10 in August 2025 in Hanoi and Hai Phong before expanding nationwide.

Similarly, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported that approximately 80 percent of its nationwide retail network had transitioned to E10 as of May 15, with full conversion expected by May 20. Following an eight-month pilot in Ho Chi Minh City, Petrolimex has recorded no technical issues or negative feedback from consumers.

Current E10 consumption stands between 3,000 and 4,000 cubic meters per day, up roughly 40 percent from the initial rollout. Petrolimex has announced it will cease sales of RON95 gasoline starting May 20.

To support large-scale blending and distribution, Petrolimex secured ethanol supplies in late 2025 and moved nearly 40,000 cubic meters of ethanol to blending hubs in April 2026. Meanwhile, the Dung Quat Bio-Fuel Plant is ramping up operations after maintenance to guarantee an uninterrupted ethanol supply.

Under Circular 50/2025/TT-BCT issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, all unleaded gasoline on the market must be blended with ethanol to be sold as E10 biofuel starting June 1, 2026.

Dao Duy Anh, Deputy Director of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition, and Industry Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, stated that E10 biofuel was first piloted on August 1, 2025, through Petrolimex and PVOIL. Since late April 2026, distributors have accelerated the shift from pilot programs to mass distribution. On April 25, Petrolimex initiated large-scale E10 blending at its K130 terminal in Quang Ninh to supply its entire network.

According to Dao Duy Anh, smaller enterprises may face technical hurdles before the mandatory E10 switch, such as cleaning storage tanks and upgrading equipment. However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed these firms to expedite their conversion from mineral gasoline to E10.

Regarding technical compliance, the Ministry of Science and Technology recently revised the National Technical Regulation on gasoline, diesel fuel, and biofuels to resolve bottlenecks in production, blending, and distribution.

By standardizing the definition of E10, the new regulation clarifies technical mandates across blending, testing, and distribution phases. This regulatory update aims to standardize the market and encourage expanded investment in fuel ethanol production.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan