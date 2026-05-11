Vietnam’s rice export prices rebound after prolonged decline

After more than a year of steep decline, Vietnam’s rice export prices have rebounded amid recovering import demand.

Vietnam’s rice export prices have rebounded amid recovering import demand. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), Vietnamese Jasmine rice is currently offered at between US$513 and US$517 per ton, up around US$30 compared to April 2026. Fragrant rice with a 5 percent broken rice content is priced at US$510-US$520 per ton, increasing by US$25-US$30, equivalent to a 5-7 percent rise.

Compared to the same period last year, the price of 5 percent broken rice is now approximately US$100 per ton higher, representing an increase of about 25 percent. Prices of 100 percent broken rice and 25 percent broken rice varieties have also risen by around 15 percent.

In the Mekong Delta region, domestic paddy and rice prices have also recovered since early May. Paddy prices have increased by around VND200-VND300 per kilogram compared to late April, while rice prices have risen by VND300-VND500 per kilogram, depending on the variety.

The Vietnam Food Association has proposed that the Government and relevant ministries and agencies strengthen exchanges with China and the Philippines to facilitate rice trade. At the same time, it recommended further expanding export markets, particularly in Africa, which is considered to hold substantial potential for Vietnamese rice exports.

In addition, the association urged relevant authorities to work with shipping lines to stabilize transport schedules and minimize route reductions.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh