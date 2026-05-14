VN-Index hits new peak

For the third time since early May 2026, the VN-Index has continued to set new highs, surpassing the 1,925-point mark.

Vietnam’s stock market extended its rally during the May 14 trading session, with the VN-Index climbing to a new record of 1,925.46 points, surpassing the previous peak of 1,915.37 points established on May 8.

Although gainers outnumbered decliners across the market, Vingroup-related stocks remained the primary drivers behind the benchmark’s surge. The trio of VIC, VHM, and VRE collectively contributed nearly 19 points to the VN-Index’s total gain of more than 27 points.

Financial stocks, including banking and securities shares, also posted broad-based gains. Banking stocks continued to strengthen the market’s upward momentum, with VPB rising 3.24 percent, BID going up 1.75 percent, VCB gaining 1.5 percent, TPB advancing 1.6 percent, CTG increasing 1.13 percent, and ACB climbing 1.33 percent.

Real estate shares also traded largely in positive territory, led by VHM, which rose 2.95 percent, while VIC gained 3.98 percent and VRE added 3.48 percent. Other notable gainers included NLG, up 2.47 percent, PDR rising 1.22 percent, DIG advancing 1.37 percent, and KDH increasing 1.92 percent.

Consumer and information technology stocks also performed strongly, with several major gainers, such as FPT, which jumped 4.53 percent; MCH, which rose 3.08 percent; and VNM, which surged 1.35 percent.

In contrast, oil and gas shares, along with raw materials stocks, declined across the board. PLX fell 1.24 percent, PVD lost 1.92 percent, and PVS slipped 1.22 percent. In the materials sector, DCM slid 1.03 percent, DPM dropped 1.47 percent, and GVR declined 1.63 percent.

At the close, the VN-Index gained 27.09 points, or 1.43 percent, to finish at 1,925.46 points, with 165 advancers, 128 decliners, and 76 unchanged stocks. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also edged up 0.45 points, or 0.18 percent, to 255.07 points.

Market liquidity, however, declined sharply. Trading value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) totaled nearly VND21.9 trillion, down VND7.8 trillion from the previous session. Combined turnover on both HOSE and HNX reached roughly VND22.9 trillion, down VND10.2 trillion compared to the previous trading day.

During the record-setting session, foreign investors returned to net buying on HOSE with purchases exceeding VND203 billion, ending a 15-session streak of net selling. The three most heavily net-bought stocks were VIC with more than VND163 billion, MSN with nearly VND143 billion, and SSI with almost VND86 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan