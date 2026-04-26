Businesses to begin distributing E10 RON95 gasoline nationwide from early May

After the pilot sale of E10 RON95 gasoline, which began last August, businesses will start distributing the ethanol-blended gasoline nationwide from early May.

Consumers fill up with E10 gasoline at a PVOIL gas station on Thai Thinh Street in Dong Da Ward, Hanoi (Photo: SGGP/ Han Gia)

In early May, many petroleum businesses will begin distributing E10 RON95 gasoline nationwide, marking a significant step toward greener fuel options as consumer acceptance of bio-gasoline steadily grows.

Thus, the market will have two types of bio-gasoline including E5 RON92 and E10 RON95. Observations across several localities indicate that consumers are gradually embracing E10 fuel.

“Since the pilot program began in August 2025, I’ve regularly used E10 gasoline for my 2019 Honda Lead, and the engine has run smoothly without any issues,” said Ms. Luu Cam Anh, a resident of Ban Co Ward in Ho Chi Minh City. Many consumers say they are choosing E10 for its environmental benefits, amid growing concern over emissions reduction.

In Hanoi, many ride-hailing drivers and daily commuters using E10 gasoline have also reported stable vehicle operation with no significant difference compared to conventional gasoline. In the central region, gas stations report that E10 gasoline is gaining more attention, and people are gradually increasing their frequency of using this biofuel.

According to a survey of the domestic market, Dao Duy Anh, Deputy Director of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, stated that biofuel is gradually being accepted by consumers. Compared to other countries in the world, the use of biofuel in Vietnam is not yet as widespread, but so far, no negative feedback has been recorded.

This is an important basis for strengthening market confidence in the coming period and will bring clearer environmental benefits. With each liter of gasoline emitting about 2.5 kg of carbon dioxide, reducing 1 million cubic meters of conventional gasoline from a total consumption of about 12 million cubic meters a year could cut emissions by up to 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide. This figure significantly affects consumer choices, especially in large cities facing air pollution.

Petrolimex, PVOIL gear up for nationwide E10 rollout

Major distributors such as Petrolimex and PVOIL (accounting for approximately 70 percent of the domestic gasoline market share) are accelerating the deployment to "cover" the entire system with E10 gasoline by mid-May.

According to Luu Van Tuyen, General Director of Petrolimex, the group is ready in terms of infrastructure, supply, and implementation organization, and is proactively coordinating with units to ensure supply capacity for the entire market. Specifically, from April 25, Petrolimex began large-scale blending of E10 gasoline at the K130 depot in Quang Ninh province for distribution throughout the system.

Currently, Petrolimex has 8 E10 gasoline blending points in key areas, with a total capacity of over 5 million cubic meters, sufficient to meet initial demand and support other distributors. The Petrolimex Board of Directors has also authorized the deployment of high-quality products such as E10 RON95-V and research into fuels meeting Euro V and Euro VI standards.

Meanwhile, Mr. Le Trung Hung, Deputy General Director of PVOIL, said that the company has fully prepared everything from raw materials, blending systems, storage tanks to distribution. The previously existing E5 gasoline blending infrastructure has been converted to E10 gasoline, and the tanks have been upgraded, along with the installation of additional blending systems, pipelines, and import/export equipment.

Regarding supply, PVOIL uses base gasoline from the Nghi Son and Dung Quat refineries, while also proactively securing domestic ethanol sources and importing from the US, Brazil, and other competitive markets. With this comprehensive preparation, the company affirms its ability to ensure a stable and continuous supply of E10 gasoline.

In parallel, thousands of gas stations in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and many other localities have trained staff to advise and guide customers on the proper use of E10 gasoline. Some businesses have also intensified point-of-sale communication, contributing to consumer confidence.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan