Four housing projects in Phu My Hung Urban Area cleared for “pink book” issuance

Task Force 1645 addresses obstacles in issuing “pink books” for homebuyers in commercial housing projects in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 15, Task Force 1645, chaired by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang, held a working session with project developers to address obstacles and review the issuance of certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses, and other assets attached to land (commonly known as “pink books”) for homebuyers in commercial housing projects.

At the meeting, the task force reached consensus on granting “pink books” to homebuyers in four projects located in the Phu My Hung Urban Area in Tan My Ward, developed by Phu My Hung Development Co., Ltd. The four projects include the mixed-use residential area on Lot C12B-2, comprising 12 apartments and 18 retail units; the residential project on Lot CR8-2B with 76 apartments and 9 retail units; the mixed-use residential project on Lot S4-3 featuring 242 apartments and 18 retail units; and the mixed-use residential project on Lot C17-2 with 19 apartments and 19 retail units.

In addition, the task force also agreed to issue “pink books” to homebuyers in Blocks C and D of the high-rise residential complex within the Phuoc Thien residential and park area in Long Binh Ward, developed by S-VIN2 Vietnam Real Estate Business Joint Stock Company. A total of 1,084 apartments and 30 retail units in this project will be granted certificates.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh