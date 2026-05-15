Business

Ho Chi Minh City leads in private economic efficiency index

SGGPO

On May 15, in Hanoi, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) announced the Vietnam Private Economy Report 2025 and the 2025 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI 2025).

z7828139101791-5585c6715d3436ea0818528b9a62dc78-6583-5733.jpg
At the announcement ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

After 21 consecutive years of implementation, the 2025 report marks a major milestone with the first-ever introduction of the Business Performance Index (BPI) and the launch of PCI 2.0. The BPI comprises 23 indicators measuring market outcomes across two aspects, including private sector development and innovation capacity.

The pilot BPI results for 2025 recorded the top three localities as Ho Chi Minh City with 5.67 points, Hanoi with 5.41 points, and Quang Ninh Province with 5.33 points.

The report also honored the five best-performing localities (listed in alphabetical order), including the provinces and centrally governed cities of Bac Ninh, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, and Quang Ninh. Among them, Bac Ninh ranked first in proactive governance and administrative compliance costs, while Da Nang led the nation in market entry.

Alongside positive signals, the report identified four major bottlenecks facing the private sector, such as output markets, access to capital, informal costs, and policy transparency and predictability. Accordingly, 60.2 percent of businesses reported difficulties in finding customers, a sharp increase from 45.3 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, 75.5 percent of enterprises stated that they were unable to obtain loans without collateral assets.

In the meantime, the proportion of loans requiring collateral in Vietnam reached 93.5 percent, significantly higher than in Malaysia (33.4 percent), Thailand (55.8 percent), and the global average (68.3 percent).

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor Dr. Ho Sy Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), emphasized that Vietnam’s private economic sector has moved beyond the defensive stage, is steadily strengthening its internal capacity, and is ready to make breakthroughs if bottlenecks related to markets, capital access, and policy transparency are decisively addressed within the next 12 to 18 months.

He added that PCI 2.0, together with the Business Performance Index (BPI), will help provide deeper measurements of governance quality and the enabling capacity of local authorities in the new development phase.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vietnam Private Economy Report 2025 Provincial Competitiveness Index Business Performance Index (BPI) Ho Chi Minh City private economic efficiency index

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn