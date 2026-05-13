US announces preliminary anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnamese shrimp

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released its preliminary conclusion in the 20th administrative review of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese shrimp exports to the US market.

On May 12, Vietnam’s Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) had released its preliminary conclusion in the 20th administrative review of anti-dumping duties applied to Vietnamese shrimp exports to the US market.

According to the agency, 29 Vietnamese enterprises submitted applications requesting separate duty rates and were approved by the DOC. Among them, two companies were selected as mandatory respondents for detailed examination.

Under the preliminary findings, the two mandatory respondents were assigned anti-dumping duty rates of 6.76 percent and 10.76 percent, respectively. The remaining 27 companies received a separate duty rate of 7.56 percent, calculated as the weighted average of the two mandatory respondents.

In addition, eight companies may have their reviews rescinded because they had no shipments subject to review during the review period. Meanwhile, 132 companies that failed to qualify for separate rates continue to face the nationwide anti-dumping duty rate of 25.76 percent.

The DOC is expected to issue its final determination around November 2026, approximately 120 days after the release of the preliminary conclusion.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Huyen Huong