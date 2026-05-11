Customs revenue from import-export activities rises nearly 17 percent

State budget revenue from import-export activities increased nearly 17 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2026, while total trade turnover reached nearly US$346 billion, according to the Vietnam Customs Department.

On May 11, the Vietnam Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance announced that total import-export turnover in April reached nearly US$96 billion, up 2.4 percent compared to the previous month.

Of the total, exports were valued at nearly US$46 billion, down 1.3 percent, while imports reached nearly US$50 billion, up nearly 6 percent.

In the first four months of 2026, total trade turnover reached nearly US$346 billion, marking an increase of nearly 25 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Exports totaled more than US$169 billion, up over 20 percent, while imports reached nearly US$177 billion, up nearly 30 percent.

Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of around US$8 billion during the period.

Regarding state budget revenue, customs revenue in the first four months exceeded VND166 trillion (US$6.3 billion), fulfilling about 40 percent of the annual target. Compared to the same period last year, state budget revenue from import-export activities increased nearly 17 percent.

The Vietnam Customs Department also noted that smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transportation of goods remained complicated in April.

Authorities reported rising cases of illegal transportation of gold and diesel fuel along the central border with Laos and waterways in the southwestern border area with Cambodia. Smuggled goods such as pangolin scales and frozen food products of unclear origin were also detected along the northern land border with China.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Huyen Huong