HCMC to expand E10 biofuel distribution network

Major petroleum distributors in Ho Chi Minh City are gradually expanding the retail network for E10 gasoline to better meet growing consumer demand.

Consumers purchase E10 gasoline at a Petrolimex fuel station on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Key fuel wholesalers, including Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), have announced a phased expansion of E10 sales outlets across the city to meet rising consumer demand. E10 is a biofuel blend consisting of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent conventional gasoline.

Petrolimex has already deployed E10 at 62 stations across Ho Chi Minh City, with average daily sales reaching approximately 95 cubic meters.

Other petroleum trading enterprises are also upgrading their technical infrastructure, including storage tanks, pipeline systems, and fuel dispensers, to ensure compatibility with the properties of E10 biofuel. Many outlets have completed renovation works and are ready to deploy E10 sales on a wider scale, moving beyond small-scale pilot implementation.

Since mid-2025, E10 gasoline has been piloted at several fuel stations across Ho Chi Minh City. Notably, Petrolimex and PVOIL are among the key units that have largely fulfilled the technical requirements for large-scale E10 trading, serving as primary drivers in expanding the distribution network.

According to assessments by relevant regulatory authorities, the expansion of E10 gasoline sales not only helps diversify supply sources but also contributes to emissions reduction, promotes the circular economy, and enhances energy self-reliance. If widely adopted, E10 gasoline is projected to replace the equivalent of approximately one million tonnes of conventional gasoline annually.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh