Bountiful shallot harvest boosts farmers' income in Quang Ngai

Farmers in Quang Ngai Province are enjoying a highly successful shallot season, with abundant harvests and sharply rising prices generating significant profits for local households.

Thanh Thuy Village in Van Tuong Commune currently has 120 hectares dedicated to shallot cultivation, making it the province’s second-largest specialized growing area after Ly Son Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang)

Farmers in Quang Ngai Province are entering the shallot harvest season with optimism as they benefit from both abundant yields and favorable market prices. Shallots are currently being sold for between VND35,000 (US$1.32) and VND40,000 (US$1.51) per kilogram, nearly twice the price recorded during the same period last year.

Quang Ngai Province is home to two major shallot-growing areas of Van Tuong Commune and Ly Son Special Zone.

A farmer harvests shallots in Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province, where growers are enjoying strong yields and high market prices this season.

At present, farmers in Thanh Thuy Village, Van Tuong Commune, are busy harvesting their crops. The area is considered one of the province’s largest shallot cultivation zones, covering approximately 120 hectares and involving more than 300 farming households.

Local traders are purchasing shallots directly from farms at prices ranging from VND35,000 (US$1.32) to VND40,000 (US$1.51) per kilogram, significantly higher than last year’s VND20,000 (US$) to VND25,000 (US$) per kilogram.

High-quality shallots harvested in Quang Ngai Province. Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang

Mr. Thai Van Xu, a farmer from Thanh Thuy Village, said that his family cultivated 1,500 square meters of shallots this season. After 55 days of planting and care, the field yielded around three tons of bulbs, which he sold at VND37,000 (US$1.40) per kilogram.

Favorable weather conditions have helped produce high-quality shallots. Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang

According to him, farmers are especially pleased this year because they not only achieved a good harvest but also secured high prices. From an initial investment of 300 kilograms of seed shallots, his family harvested nearly three tons of produce and earned a net profit of more than VND70 million (US$2.65) after expenses.

This season, many households in the area also achieved high yields. On average, every 100 kilograms of seed produced between 1.3 and 1.4 tons of shallots, while some households reached up to 1.5 tons, so everyone is very excited, he said.

A farmer stores freshly harvested shallots after a successful season in Quang Ngai Province, where favorable weather has helped ensure high-quality produce.

Ms. Vu Thi Kieu Van, Head of the Economic Department of Van Tuong Commune, said that the locality planted around 120 hectares of shallots this season. Favorable weather conditions helped the crops develop well, with average yields reaching around one ton per 500 square meters, depending on harvest timing. Total production is estimated at approximately 2,400 tons.

With shallot prices remaining high, total revenue from the crop in the locality is expected to reach around VND72 billion (US$2.7 million).

The locality is orienting shallot cultivation toward organic farming methods while also promoting processed products such as pickled shallots and dried shallots to increase product value and diversify market outlets, she said.

By Nguyen Trang — Translated by Huyen Huong