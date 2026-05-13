Ho Chi Minh City expands high-tech investment attraction

On May 12, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha held a working session with a delegation of enterprises from Zhejiang Province, China, and Gelex Electrical Equipment Joint Stock Company.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates discussed cooperation and investment opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, data centers, logistics, and urban infrastructure, among others.

At the meeting, Head of the Technology Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Nguyen Minh Huan, said that following the merger, Ho Chi Minh City is being developed under a “1 center – 3 sub-regions – 1 special zone” model, in which the city serves as a hub for international finance, high technology, and innovation; the Binh Duong area is positioned as a high-tech industrial center; and the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area is oriented toward logistics, maritime economy, and energy.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently prioritizing investment attraction in strategic sectors such as integrated circuits, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotics, 5G technology, data centers, and smart urban development. The city is also implementing a range of special mechanisms, offering incentives in taxation, land use, infrastructure, and administrative procedures to support investment activities.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is currently orienting the development of approximately 3,800 hectares of smart technology zones and more than 1,000 hectares of concentrated information technology and digital technology parks. The city is also implementing the “three-party linkage” policy among the State, universities, research institutes, and enterprises to train high-quality human resources in high technology.

Regarding the development orientation of smart technology zones, several enterprises from Zhejiang Province expressed interest in investing in areas such as AI, semiconductors, data centers, logistics robotics, transport infrastructure, metro systems, supporting industries, and high-end hospitality services in Ho Chi Minh City. They also expressed a desire to connect with Vietnamese universities, research institutes, and technology enterprises to implement high-tech workforce training programs starting from 2027.

General Director of Gelex Electricity Joint Stock Company, Nguyen Trong Trung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

General Director of Gelex Electricity Joint Stock Company, Nguyen Trong Trung, said that after two days of on-site surveys of infrastructure, the investment environment, and production activities in Ho Chi Minh City, several Zhejiang-based enterprises assessed that Long Son Industrial Park has strong potential for developing an AI ecosystem and large-scale data centers.

In order to accelerate investment attraction, the enterprises proposed that Ho Chi Minh City continue to strengthen investment in transport infrastructure, energy supply, logistics, and supporting services in and around the area.

In his concluding remarks at the meeting, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, assessed that the discussions had closely aligned with the city’s strategic investment attraction orientation in high technology, digital platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), smart manufacturing, and semiconductors.

Ho Chi Minh City is actively improving its legal framework and developing special mechanisms, including a Special Urban Law, in order to create greater development space, enhance competitiveness, and attract high-quality investment flows. The city aims to build an open and transparent investment environment, with technical infrastructure gradually approaching international standards and accompanied by outstanding incentive policies.

The city leadership affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City consistently upholds the view that the success of international investors is also the success of the city itself. The Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City was assigned to continue serving as the focal agency in coordination with relevant departments and agencies to provide information, support enterprises in field surveys, finalize proposals, and promote the early implementation of high-tech investment projects.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh