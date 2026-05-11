Business

Petroleum enterprises invest in EV infrastructure

SGGP

Several major petroleum trading enterprises, including Petrolimex and PVOIL, have announced plans to accelerate investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, in line with Vietnam’s transition toward green energy.

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An electric vehicle charging station (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) has launched the Vietnam Green Energy Infrastructure JSC to develop an open energy ecosystem for electric vehicles.

According to Petrolimex Chairman Pham Van Thanh, the move marks the company’s expansion from the traditional petroleum sector into the energy market for electric transportation. During the 2026-2027 period, Petrolimex plans to develop electric motorbike battery-swapping systems and fast-charging stations for electric cars in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and several major urban areas, while also building an energy management and carbon credit platform.

Meanwhile, PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) and V-Green Global Charging Station Development Company (V-Green) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to expand EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure nationwide. Under the plan, the two sides will deploy around 3,000 battery-swapping cabinets and EV charging stations at nearly 1,000 PVOIL fuel stations during May and June 2026.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

EV infrastructure Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) Vietnam Green Energy Infrastructure JSC PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) V-Green Global Charging Station Development Company (V-Green)

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