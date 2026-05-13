Phu Quoc’s durian attracts strong demand due to its superior quality

In recent days, in Phu Quoc Special Zone in An Giang Province, many durian orchards on the island have begun to ripen. Orchard owners are harvesting the fruit with great enthusiasm, as it is being sold at high prices.

Durian grown in Phu Quoc, An Giang is currently sold at prices significantly higher than in many other localities across the Mekong Delta. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Lam Quang Minh, a durian orchard owner in the Cua Can area, said that durian grown on the island is currently being purchased by traders and tourists at around VND120,000 (US$4.55)–VND130,000 (US$4.93) per kilogram—about three times higher than in other localities in the Mekong Delta. Despite the high price, orchard owners do not have enough supply to meet demand.

The soil here is a mix of red soil and sand, which gives the durian a very rich flavor. Most orchards on the island are cultivated using organic methods with minimal use of fertilizers and chemicals, so visitors—especially international tourists—are very fond of them. They come to tour the orchards and enjoy freshly harvested durian. Some even buy up to hundreds of kilograms to bring home as gifts, Minh said.

Ms. Dang Thi Minh, a resident of An Lac Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, stated that her family recently traveled to Phu Quoc and had the chance to taste durian grown there. The flavor is unique—lightly sweet, with a bright golden flesh, and it is chewier and creamier compared to durian from other regions.

Tourists express excitement while visiting a durian orchard in the Cua Can area, Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang. (Photo: SGGP)

Durian orchards on Phu Quoc Island all yield high productivity. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of An Giang Province, Phu Quoc Special Zone currently has a total durian cultivation area of about 40 hectares. In recent years, the area under durian cultivation on the island has been increasing. Thanks to its high quality, locally grown durian sells quickly during harvest season and commands high prices.

However, the local agricultural sector is closely monitoring and strictly managing the expansion of durian cultivation areas on the island to prevent uncontrolled planting and avoid oversupply. In particular, the department is coordinating closely with local authorities to supervise production processes and ensure fruit quality standards are maintained. The province is also orienting Phu Quoc durian as a signature specialty fruit of the island, in combination with tourism development.

By Tam Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh