FPT launches Vietnam’s first locally owned advanced semiconductor testing plant

FPT Group on Tuesday announced the establishment of the FPT advanced semiconductor chip testing and packaging plant.

This move aimed at strengthening connectivity across the semiconductor value chain and advancing Vietnam’s strategy to master core and sovereign technologies.



Delegates perform the official launching ceremony of the FPT Advanced Semiconductor Packaging and Testing Plant at the event.



The facility is the first semiconductor testing and packaging plant in Vietnam to be fully owned and operated by a Vietnamese enterprise. It marks a significant step toward completing the country’s semiconductor ecosystem, covering the full spectrum from research, design, manufacturing, training, testing and packaging to commercialization.

The project underscores FPT’s commitment to implementing key national policies, including Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation; the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1131/QD-TTg on strategic technologies; and Decision No. 1018/QD-TTg approving Vietnam’s national semiconductor development strategy. Under the strategy, Vietnam aims to establish 10 advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plants by 2030.

Some chips are made by FPT

The investment is also viewed as a strategic effort to leverage the national semiconductor alliance, jointly develop core technological capabilities, and build a closed-loop semiconductor ecosystem spanning education, research, design, manufacturing, testing, packaging and business, enabling Vietnam to move deeper into the global semiconductor value chain.

In addition to production, the plant will serve as a hands-on training and research hub for semiconductor students in Vietnam, contributing to improved workforce quality and supporting the national goal of training 50,000 semiconductor professionals by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong speaks at the event

As per plan, during the first phase (2026–2027), the plant at Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park in Bac Ninh Province, covering 1,600 square meters, will have six functional testing lines along with a specialized area for reliability and durability testing systems.

In the second phase (2028–2030), FPT plans to expand the facility to approximately 6,000 square meters, adding 18 functional testing lines, three reliability and durability testing zones, and both traditional and advanced chip packaging lines. Once completed, the plant is expected to reach a capacity of billions of products annually.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong said FPT’s investment helps close critical gaps in Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem, demonstrating a concrete commitment to bringing Vietnamese innovation to the global market and enhancing the country’s position on the world semiconductor map.

At the ceremony, FPT also signed a series of cooperation agreements with leading domestic and international semiconductor technology partners.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan