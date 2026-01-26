Local carriers offer apricot, peach blossom transportation services for Tet

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost airlines have started to offer apricot and peach blossom transportation services for the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) on domestic flights.

Passengers need to register for the apricot and peach blossom transportation service,which is available on domestic flights from now until March 3 with a confirmed seat from Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines.

A passenger will be allowed to check in with a bundle featuring 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring a maximum of 150 cm x 40 cm x 40 cm, as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service.’ The transportation fee will be VND450,000 (US$17.17), not including VAT.

In addition, Vietravel Airlines will transport apricot and peach branches for the Lunar New Year from mid-January to late February. Each passenger is permitted to check in a maximum of one bundle of apricot or peach blossoms, limited to no more than two branches. The transportation fee is set at VND450,000 per bundle for advance purchases and VND660,000 (US$25.27) per bundle for registrations made at the airport.

Vietjet has also introduced a service for transporting apricot and peach blossoms across its domestic network, covering flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Da Lat, and Hai Phong. The fee is set at VND450,000 per bundle, excluding taxes and surcharges. Passengers are advised to register for the service at least three hours in advance.

Bamboo Airways has set its fee at VND486,000 (US$18.58) per bundle, inclusive of value-added tax, while Sun PhuQuoc Airways has listed a price of VND495,000 (US$19) per bundle. All carriers impose limits on the number of bundles accepted, typically capped at 30 per flight, and only allow the items to be transported as checked baggage.

The carrier will not transport container-grown trees with dimensions exceeding 150 cm x 40 cm x 40 cm. In order to keep the flowers fresh during transportation, passengers should wrap the flowers into bundles.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh