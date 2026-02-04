Int'l patients, overseas Vietnamese increasingly trust vietnam’s healthcare

Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare restructuring is winning trust from international patients and overseas Vietnamese, with Gia Dinh People’s Hospital’s new campus quickly proving its effectiveness.

Surgeons of Gia Dinh Hospital's campus 2 perform an operation

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health today reported that more than a month after merging and operating under the model of “one system – two facilities – one quality standard,” the second campus of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in Ben Thanh Ward has shown positive results.

According to associate professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the new facility not only ensures safety in emergency care and routine treatment but has also quickly gained the trust of local residents and international patients. He said this demonstrates the effectiveness of the city’s restructuring policy, which maximizes existing infrastructure, increases bed capacity, and raises professional and management standards.

In its first month of operation, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital campus 2 received 217 foreign patients, an 88.7 percent increase compared to December 2025. This included 72 outpatient visits, 119 emergency cases, 23 inpatient treatments, and four surgeries, both scheduled and emergency.

Many international patients and overseas Vietnamese left five-star reviews on online platforms, praising the friendly and professional staff, short waiting times, strong English communication skills, reasonable treatment costs, and attentive guidance with medical records provided after discharge.

Alongside patient care, the facility has quickly introduced mid- to high-level treatment and surgical techniques, leveraging the expertise of a grade I hospital and its advanced infrastructure. All emergency surgeries have been handled directly at campus 2, with close coordination between surgical and anesthesiology teams from both facilities. The stroke network model has also been effectively implemented, ensuring timely treatment for ischemic stroke patients within the “golden hour” before transfer to the main campus for specialized intervention.

These initial results show that the restructured facility has not been narrowed but elevated; citizens now benefit from better and more diverse healthcare services; and the city has gained a new highlight attracting international patients, reinforcing Ho Chi Minh City’s position as a major medical hub in southern Vietnam, director Tang Chi Thuong affirmed.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan